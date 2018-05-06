75-year-old Gerlinde Hahne arrived in Costa Rica on April 30 from Munich, Germany, to attend her son’s wedding in Montezuma on Saturday.

Last Thursday, around 2:00 p.m, Gerlinde left to walk on the family property, located in the community of Las Delicias, between Montezuma and Cobano. That was the last time she was seen.

Gerlinde wore light-colored trousers, a printed blouse, and black sandals. She is of white complexion, short and extremely thin: she weighs about 40 kilos (88 lbs).

Yesterday we looked for her all day and today we will start early. I think that up to 100 people walked through the mountains and beaches trying to find her, we think he became disoriented and since it is the first time she is in the area, she walked in the opposite direction to the house … We are very worried, she does not suffer from any disease, but she does tend to forget things,” said Adrianne Boss dos Santos, the bride to be.

Tobes Hahne had not seen his mother for a year. He resides in New York. A few months ago she fell in love with Costa Rica and bought a property in Montezuma, where the wedding would take place this Saturday.

If you have information about Gerlinde Hahne you can call the family telephones that are 8588-0427, 8309-4342 or the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) 2642-0480 and 2642-0460.