The Tope de San José, the annual horse parade in the streets of downtown San Jose is about horses, their riders, drinking beer in the open (albeit prohibited) and music.

This year, featured on one of the number of stages along the Avenida of Chepe (San Jose) was Elena Umaña, who left her fans speechless during her show.

Umaña came out on stage with a tight dress that play a trick on her.

Live, at first glance few noticed the incident. But many viewers of Reprtel (local channel 6) caught the sight, a panty slip (chingoleta). It didn’t take long for the image to go viral on the social networks:

It appears Umaña didn’t notice the wardrobe failure as she kept dancing and singing.

Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Confidential and is republished here with permission.