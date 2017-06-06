The Comision Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, has declared a “green” alert for the entire country as the tenth tropical wave of the year hovers over Costa Rica.

Most affected by this weather condition are the North, Central and South Pacific areas, the Central Valley and Northern Zone.

According to the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service, the area of Tilaran (Guanacaste), Cartago, Heredia, Alajuela and San Jose can expect severe downpours.

The CNE warns of landslides and urges the population to take precautions and do not hesitate to call the local emergency numbers or 9-1-1.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.