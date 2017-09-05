The tragic incident of the sinking of the boat carrying migrants from Africa and Mongolia last Friday (Sept. 1) in the waters off Costa Rica’s Guanacaste coast, confirms that in recent months the number of people trying to reach the United States has increased.

In Friday’s incident in Bahia Salinas de La Cruz, a short distance from the Nicaragua border, in the Pacific ocean, a man died and a child continues missing. According to the Costa Rican Coast Guard, 17 people were rescued,

According to the Costa Rican Coast Guard, 17 people were rescued from the shipwrecked boat that had run into the Coast Guard vessel and 14 others from a second boat, believed to be heading to Nicaragua and north to the U.S.

Nicaragua continues with its policy of keeping its borders closed to migrants. While many decide to wait out the policy of the government of Daniel Ortega by remaining in Costa Rica, others try to find ways to get past it, continuing their trek north to Central America.

A few days ago in Tegucigalpa, the Pastoral of Human Mobility, a body of the Catholic Church in Honduras, denounced that 727 people have disappeared since 1996 while traveling the country on their way to the United States.

The National Institute for Migration (INM) in Honduras has revealed that in 2016 the number of “undocumented” migrants has increased, 26,239 in all, from Haiti, DR Congo, Ghana, Somalia, Eritrea, Guinea, Cameroon, Nepal and

The National Institute for Migration (INM) in Honduras has revealed that in 2016 the number of "undocumented" migrants has increased, 26,239 in all, from Haiti, DR Congo, Ghana, Somalia, Eritrea, Guinea, Cameroon, Nepal and the Dominican Republic.

Last December, the Latimes.com reported that More than a third of the detainees being held in California immigration holding centers in September were from outside Latin America, U.S. officials say. “As they traverse a circuitous and dangerous path up the spine of South America, Central America and Mexico, they have strained resources along the route and presented new challenges for securing America’s southern border,” said the report.

