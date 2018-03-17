Emilia Navas was elected this week as Costa Rica’s new Fiscal General or Chief Prosecutor, a position she had been holding in in the interim following the announcement of Jorge Chavarria retiring following links to the #Cementazo scandal.
Home Lighter Side Emilia Navas Is Costa Rica’s New Fiscal General (Chief Prosecutor)
Emilia Navas Is Costa Rica’s New Fiscal General (Chief Prosecutor)
ByRico
-
0
LATEST
Colombia Aims to Remove Three Zeros From Peso Bills
Colombian authorities want the face value of 500-peso coins to be slashed to 50 centavos, while the minimum wage would be reduced from 781,242...
Costa Rica’s Election Offers Fiscal Faith Test
(Bloomberg) With its open doors to tourists, no standing army since 1948, and proud claims as Central America’s oldest democracy, Costa Rica is not...
The Honor Chair and the Horror Chair!
Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com
It’s Going To Be A Hot One Today
Temperatures in the Central Vally could reach as high as 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) today, March 17, a few degrees hotter than than usual. That...
Firefighters Prevent Barrio From Burning To Ashes
A fire that broke out in the center of the barrio in Villa Paola de San Francisco de Heredia, had firefighters (bomberos) scrambling to...
Deaths of Father and Son in La Sabana in Limbo
The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) presented the first report of the deaths of Randall Gerardo Chacón Chavarría, 51 years old and his son...
School Bus Driver Convicted of Sexual Abuse Of Minors
José Francisco Rojas Padilla was sentenced to 12 years in prison on 3 counts of sexual abuse against a minor, who at the time...
TRENDING / POPULAR
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
RANDOM
Latam And Avianca In A Battle For The Skies
Over the past couple of decades, consolidation and bankruptcies have reshaped the airline industry in North America. Historic brands such as TWA, Continental, Northwest,...
Following Tax Law, Criminals Flood Costa Rica Tobacco Market
Costa Rica has witnessed a five-fold rise in illegal cigarette seizures since 2012, suggesting illegal groups are capitalizing on a new tobacco law to...
Colombia Money Laundering Case Reminder of Cali Cartel’s Influence
An artistic rendering shows Gilberto, left foreground, 67, and Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela, right foreground, 63, (TODAY COLOMBIA) The children of Cali Cartel founders the Rodriguez...
Gold Mining Firm Threatens Suits
If you thought that the Canadian gold mining firm Industrias Infinitas had shot its last legal arrow from its quiver, you are dead wrong....
Sales Of Motos Increases 30% In 2013
Fuel prices and saving time are two of the major motivations behind motorcycle purchases as many Costa Ricans are turning to motos (motorcycles) as...