European airlines that connect Europe with Costa Rica are extremely pleased with the results obtained in recent months, as they told the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) during their meetings at the ITB in Berlin; leading fair in the world tourism industry.

Given this situation, the Minister of Tourism, Maria Amalia Revelo, said that this important recognition by the companies of the ” viejo continente” (old continent as Europe is often referred to in Costa Rica) is due to the strategies carried out since 2006.

“In 2006 Costa Rica had only an indirect flight to Europe; At present, there are eight airlines offering flights between Europe and Costa Rica, seven of them directly and one with a stop, which is evidence of the great leap that has taken our country as a result of its strategy in attracting airlines”, Minister Revelo said.

As to the figures, in 2017 there were 383,066 Europeans arrivals, while in 2018 the number increased to 414,722, with the majority coming from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

By January 2019, 45,643 European arrivals were registered of the 248,754 international arrivals.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The ITB Berlin, that ran from March 6 to March 10 was attended by approximately 110,000 tourism professionals and 160,000 people from the general public.

