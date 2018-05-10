The Ministerio Red Apostólica de Nicaragua (Apostolic Network of Nicaragua), which brings together some 1,500 evangelical churches across the country, called for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and join the clamor of the majority of the Nicaraguan people.

“Taking into account the social discontent that exists in relation to President Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, we believe it is urgent that both of them respect the will of the majority of Nicaraguans, since it has been demonstrated in public demonstrations that the request does not come from a minority, therefore we join ourselves and we ask Mr. Daniel Ortega and Mrs. Rosario Murillo to think well about what they are doing, that it would be best to resign their office,” said Reverend Ruddy Palacios.

Palacios asks that the presidential couple leave peacefully, because “the people of Nicaragua are no longer accepting their systems and policies.”

The Apostolic Network “is very concerned about what is happening … For God, a life is so important and here blood has been spilled and we do not want that anymore. We want peace, but there can be no peace without justice,” said Reverend Roger Leyton.

Source (in Spanish): 100% Noticias

