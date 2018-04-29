It’s Friday morning. No futbol (soccer) game, the day is not a holiday or other situation considered by the authorities as “a trigger for domestic violence.” However, 9-1-1 operator Laura Rodríguez logs a call that activates a response protocol that may involve more than 10 institutions: a woman asking for help.

On this call, the ex of one her daughters is inside the apartment destroying things. She is outside the building, has not been assaulted, but is scared and calls the police for help. Last year, the Sistema de Emergencias received 98,000 calls for domestic violence, that is one call every five minutes;on average, 268 calls a day.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion