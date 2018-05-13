If you are one of the almost 100,000 drivers who use the Autopista General Cañas every day, take note that the ‘exclusive bus lanes’ will return into force on Monday, May 14.

The exclusive bus lane program was introduced some years back, mainly to reduce congestion caused by the ‘platna’ bridge, but over the years, the exclusivity which in law runs the 5 kilometers from the Repretel in La Uruca to Los Arcos, in Cariari, has come into question due to the lack of enforcement.

However, starting on the 14th, the right lanes, in both directions, of the 10 kilometers of the Autopista between the Pablo II bridge in La Uruca and the Rio Segundo bridge (by the Cerveceria), will be exclusively for buses between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) said at least three Transito (traffic) officials, in each direction, will be monitoring traffic and apply sanctions to infractors.

The fine illegal use of the exclusive bus lane is ¢52.227 colones.

During the first cabinet meeting of the new administration, President Carlos Alvarado, and the MOPT minister, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, signed a directive to intervene 28 bottlenecks that cause the biggest congestion in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

The exclusive bus lane is one of the 28 measures.