Tuesday morning, May 8, President Luis Guillermo Solis’s term came to an end. In his final words the day before, the first PAC president said, “to those who regretted voting for me…I am sorry”.

In a recorded interview played on local television Teletica Tuesday morning, the Prez described his last four years going from “Profi” (professor) to “Presi” (president) and now back to “Profi”.

Exit stage left.