Criticizing President-elect Carlo Alvarado’s choice for his government positions, in particular the appointment of Patricia Mora as executive president of the INAMU, the social networks lit up against former presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado, Ticos calling him a ‘sore loser’ and the “Nicole Carboni of politics”.

Fabricio, losing his bid for the presidential chair on April 1, after coming first on February 4, has been critical of his rival on the social networks.

Fabricio’s post:

The reactions:

Source (in Spanish): La Teja

