Criticizing President-elect Carlo Alvarado’s choice for his government positions, in particular the appointment of Patricia Mora as executive president of the INAMU, the social networks lit up against former presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado, Ticos calling him a ‘sore loser’ and the “Nicole Carboni of politics”.

Fabricio, losing his bid for the presidential chair on April 1, after coming first on February 4, has been critical of his rival on the social networks.

Fabricio’s post:

The reactions:

Obvio que Fabricio Alvarado dice que les va tocar difícil a sus catorce diputados, si algunos no saben ni escribir 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Alfredito (@CRvape86) April 27, 2018

Fabricio Alvarado haciendo un Nicole Carboni. — Nando (@ngonzalez456) April 27, 2018

¿Quién era Fabricio Alvarado? — Claudia Rodríguez (@Claudia_Rods) April 27, 2018

Fabricio Alvarado no solo es un perdedor, es un mal perdedor. — Aniceto Esquivel (@AnicetoEsquivel) April 27, 2018

Source (in Spanish): La Teja