March 14, 2019 will be a day that will be remembered what it was like to live without Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp whenthey began to register faults on Wednesday afternoon, which caused a cataract of complaints on the site downdetector.com, which monitors problems to access websites, as well as the rival Twitter.

They should see themselves in the mirror and listen to how they sound, “wrote user Johanna in Downdetector. “They make it look like it’s the end of the world because they can not be on Facebook. Get yourself a real life instead of a digital one !! ”

Facebook’s final assessment of what was responsible for yesterday’s massive outage, and contrary to the thesis circulating yesterday that it was a route leak, the company said that a server configuration change was to blame.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) March 14, 2019

Millions of people were impacted, which had users taking to Twitter to vent their frustration or share theories about what was happening inside the company’s networks.

“By duration, this is by far the largest outage we have seen since the launch of Downdetector in 2012,” said Tom Sanders, co-founder of Downdetector. “Our systems processed about 7.5 million problem reports from end users over the course of this incident. Never before have we such a large scale outage.”

Some media described the fall of Facebook as the largest in history.

“It’s already working here … for now … But I forecast a baby boom in 9 months. Remember that day when FB fell and people were forced to pay attention to the other?” joked another user, registered with the name Palmina D’Allesandro.

The absence of Facebook, meanwhile, was beneficial for competitors of the social network such as Twitter or the Telegram messaging service, which according to its founder Pavel Durov won 3 million users in the last 24 hours.

Not related to Wednesday’s outage, according to Buzzfeednews.com, Facebook is under criminal investigation by U.S. federal prosecutors over the social media giant’s partnerships with other tech companies that gave them access to its users’ data. The New York Times was first to report the probe.

It’s already been reported that there are ongoing federal investigations, incl. by the Dept of Justice. As we’ve said, we’re cooperating w/ investigators and take those probes seriously. We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged that we’ll continue to do so https://t.co/v3QkokZq2p — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) March 14, 2019

