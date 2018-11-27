Several units of the Bomberos (Fire Department) and Cruz Roja (Red Cross) raced to locate a small plane reported fallen in the area of Tamarindo, Guanacaste, this Tuesday afternoon.
Apparently, the 9-1-1 service received a call of a small aircraft falling quickly from the sky.
Authorities followed up on the report and ruled the incident, a kilometer from the Santa Rosa intersection, diagonal to the Educarte Center, as a false alarm.
Source: Guananoticias
