Several units of the Bomberos (Fire Department) and Cruz Roja (Red Cross) raced to locate a small plane reported fallen in the area of Tamarindo, Guanacaste, this Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently, the 9-1-1 service received a call of a small aircraft falling quickly from the sky.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Authorities followed up on the report and ruled the incident, a kilometer from the Santa Rosa intersection, diagonal to the Educarte Center, as a false alarm.

Source: Guananoticias

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Related