Cars and all other motorized vehicles will be off limits on Paseo Colon for the next six Sundays and will be replaced by people walking, running, on skates and other physical activities for the entire family.

There will be trampolines and sports courts.

In addition, visitors will be informed about the Plan Nacional de Descarbonización 2018-2050 (National Decarbonisation Plan 2018-2050), the Government’s ambitious project for the country to stop relying on fossil fuels.

The plan is one of the first of its kind worldwide, incorporating all sectors of the economy to migrate to renewable energies.

In addition to decarbonization, the Sunday activities promote no use of tobacco, with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Health, which has maintained an agreement with the Municipality of San José since 2015.

The ‘Bicionarios’ campaign is part of the weekly event that aims to have more bicycles in the city.

The ‘recreational park’ will be from the Centro Colon to the Torres Mercedes, where all vehicular traffic will be prohibited, on January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3.

Also, mark your calendar for two very important activities in San Jose, Sunday, May 19 and for the third edition of the Maratón de San José (San Jose Marathon); and on Friday, May 31 for World No Tobacco Day 2019 (WNTD), to be held in Cuidad Deportaivo de Hatillo, an annual campaign to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

Related