Father Suspected of Raping His 8-year-old Daugther in Escazú

Q COSTA RICA – A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping his own 8-year-old daughter, Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) agents making the capture Wednesday in Bajo Los Anonos, Escazú/

As reported by the press office of the Fiscalia (Prosecutor’s Office), the events that led to arrest of the suspect, identified by his last names Valverde Sanchez, occurred between December 23 and 25, 2016, when the victim spent a few day’s vacation at her father’s house.

Allegedly, on December 25 the girl’s father took her to a medical centre, because she had a urinary tract infection. The girl was given a date of December 30 for a visit with a doctor; nevertheless, he did not take her.

“He apparently threatened the child to not say anything…he told her if shed did, he would kill her by cutting her with a chainsaw,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Subsequently, on January 5, 2017, the mother picked up her daughter to take her home. Despite the threat, on January 28 the little girl told her sister, who immediately told her mother and grandmother.

They filed a charges.

The Fiscalia reported it will be asking for a six month preventive detention while it continues to investigate the case.

Source La Nacion

