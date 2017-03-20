Finding My Missing Brother in Costa Rica (Or Panama)

UPDATE (10:47am) – Thank you Carolyn Barker, who posted on QCR’s Facebook post of knowing the Kapil (the missing brother) and called the worried sister. See FB post here.

Q COSTA RICA – The following letter was sent to the Q by Anjali Hariyani in the hopes of finding her missing brother, Kapil Hariyani , who arrived in Costa Rica on February 20/21, 2017 and his last known location is Between Calle 10, San Jose Costa Rica and 10101 San Jose Costa Rica.

“I spoke to him last on February 22, 2017 after which he has been missing. He expressed interest in visiting Panama. We have tried a lot of routes to search him and seek your help,” says the letter received by Q Costa Rica.

“I am hopeful that if this missing advertisement (sic) is posted in your newspaper, we would be able to find some help from people reading it. Please let me know the procedure or requirements to do the same as my brother is of Indian nationality,” says Anjali.

If you know of Kapil’s whereabouts or have seen him, hopefully alive and well, you can contact Anjali at: (617) 899-4094 in the U.S., email at: anjaliashokhariyani@gmail.com.

Also you can send a message to the Q at editor@qcostarica.com.

You can also use the comments section below or post any information our official Facebook page.

This notice is posted under our community service police, a free service by the Q. We do not take responsibility for its accuracy, we are only relaying the information received. Any contact directly is at your own risk.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related