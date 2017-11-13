The first food truck park in Costa Rica opened in Curribabat, the Calle Vieja Foodtruck Park counts with seven trucks and an ice cream cart.

There have been food trucks taking up a temporary home in shopping plaza parking lots, empty lots, etc. but this is the first of a grouping of trucks in one permanent place.

The outdoor area has canopied corridors next to the food trucks and a canopied space with tables and chairs, as well as parking for 30 vehicles.

“It’s a lot like a food court in a mall, you order the from the truck and you sit down to eat with your family,” said Shirley Calvo, a member of the Foodtrucks Association of Costa Rica.

The Food Truck Park is located 250 meters east of Walmart Pinares, on the left, on the old street to Tres Ríos, and its hours are Monday to Sunday from 11.30 a.m. at 10 p.m.

The food trucks are Agüizotes (hamburgers), Garibaldi’s (Mexican food), Go Fish (seafood and sushi), Pinky’s (steak truck), Lizarran (Spanish food), El Coyote (Texas-style food), My Wok (oriental food), and Happy Ice Cream.

All the above photos from Facebook.

The project was developed by Calvo, who also owns Garibaldi’s.

At the moment the availability for private activities is not considered, however, those interested can consult through a private message on Facebook – Calle Vieja Food Truck Park.

What is Food Truck?

A food truck is a large vehicle equipped to cook and sell food. While most have onboard kitchens and prepare food from scratch, other sell frozen or prepackaged food, including ice cream trucks. The can be described as mobile eateries.

Sandwiches, hamburgers, french fries, and other regional fast food fare is common. In recent years, associated with the pop-up restaurant phenomenon, food trucks offering gourmet cuisine and a variety of specialties and ethnic menus, have become particularly popular.

The Food Truck Craze

Although you won’t likely see anytime soon in Costa Rica a food truck at every corner, the food truck craze is picking up steam, with new trucks opening, with the decision of some to take a risk of running their own business.

The first time I ran into a food truck in Costa Rica was last may at the Parque Viva, in Alajuela, where a gathering of food trucks was taking place inside the great exhibition hall, while the Paella contest was going on outside.

All above photos The Q Media

The next time I had an up and close encounter with the food truck was on July 1, at the Canadian Ambassador’s home in Escazu, where Chef D and his food truck catered the affair.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.