First Real Estate Fund in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – The fund managed by Invercasa will focus on acquiring both commercial and residential properties, and the minimum stake will be us$5,000.

Sociedad Nicaragüense de Inversión, a subsidiary of Invercasa Group, has received authorization from the Superintendency of Banks to begin operating the first real estate investment fund, which buys buildings to generate revenue by renting them out.

“The fund generates monthly returns from rentals of properties that either in joint or exclusive format are used for commerce, offices, condominiums, residential houses, factories, apartments, warehouses and others, this will be its active portfolio,” asserted INVERCASA authorities.

Source: canal2tv.com

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.