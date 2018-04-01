The first Costa Rican satellite is targeted for a launch on Monday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. EDT, when for the fourteenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-14) heads to the International Space Station.

The Irazú satellite project is the first for Costa Rica and Central America.

The satellite, developed by the Asociación Centroamericana de Aeronáutica and the Espacio y el Tecnológico de Costa Rica (Central American Association of Aeronautics and Space and the Technological of Costa Rica) has technology that will allow the monitoring of climate change.

The satellite, that measures 10 centimeters (4 inches) on each side, is a perfect cube and weights one kilogram, will travel on the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, April 3 at 4:08 p.m. EDT.

SpaceX’s live launch coverage will begin about 20 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the launch webcast at spacex.com/webcast.