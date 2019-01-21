The first total eclipse of the moon in happening tonight, Sunday, January 20, and can be seen with the naked eye in the skies of Costa Rica if the weather conditions allow it where you are.

The eclipse is expected to occur between 9:33 pm and 12:50 am January 21.

Although you can easily observe the eclipse (if the sky is clear at your location), you can appreciate more detail through binoculars and telescopes.

You can find the eclipse in the sky to the east and the zenith.

