The Ministerio Público (Public Prosecutor’s Office) requested, through an appeal, an impedimento de salida (ban from leaving the country) against former President Oscar Arias Sanchez be issued as a precautionary measure.

This was confirmed by the Attorney General, Emilia Navas.

Navas said that she is waiting for the hearing date and that the measure is to ensure that former president and Nobel laureate does not flee the country as he faces two denuncias (criminal complaints) for alleged rape and alleged sexual abuse.

In addition, at least 8 women have reported to the local and international media of being victims of alleged sexual harassment and abuse, but they have yet to file a denuncia.

Navas explained that after the first denuncia, the San Jose criminal court rejected the requested precautionary measure.

Arias was questioned by the Prosecutor’s Office last Thursday (February 13). His defence lawyers pointed out that Arias had voluntarily handed over his passport to authorities.

La fiscala general @FiscaliaCR Emilia Navas #CostaRica me dice que ha solicitado una vez más una medida cautelar contra el expresidente @oariascr acusado de violación y abuso sexual para que se le impida su salida del país. Mañana la entrevista completa en JaniotPM @UniNoticias pic.twitter.com/y2yQARH2pD — Patricia Janiot (@patriciajaniot) February 20, 2019

The attorney general @FiscaliaCR Emilia Navas #CostaRica tells me that she has requested once again a precautionary measure against the former president @oariascr accused of rape and sexual abuse so that he is prevented from leaving the country. Tomorrow the complete interview in JaniotPM @UniNews

