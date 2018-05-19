The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported the arrest of five people on Friday, suspects of kidnapping the 51-year-old Italian businessman, Stefano Calandrelli. The arrest of the four men and a woman took place in San Joaquín de Flores, Heredia.

Authorities also raided an apartment where the Italian was presumed to have been held.

Although the whereabouts of Stefano is still unknown, the OIJ said it made a significant advance in the case with the arrests. It is expected that as the hours go by, the OIJ can locate Stefano, who has been reported missing since Monday.