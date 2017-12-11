The premier travel site Condé Nast Traveler reports round-trip flights to San Jose, Costa Rica from eight U.S. cities including Houston, Miami, and Pittsburgh, are as low as US$200, according to Scott’s Cheap Flights.

The full list of fares below:

Fort Lauderdale from $216

Houston from $285

Jacksonville, Florida from $318

Miami from $200

New York City from $294

Orlando from $268

Pittsburgh from $296

Washington, D.C. from $299 round-trip

As the weather in Costa Rica turns to “high season” while in the north there is winter, many will be heading for Costa Rica’s beaches like Santa Teresa in the Nicoya Peninsula or the popular Playas del Coco, Flamingo and Tamarindo in Guanacaste. Closer to San Jose there is Jaco and Manuel Antonio (Quepos).

For those not looking to head for the beaches, there is a lot to do in San Jose: the national theater, the Gold Museum, just to name a couple. There is also the flavor of the small towns like Atenas, Sarchi, Perez Zeledon and many more.

How to book: Go to Google Flights to see airlines and dates to your departure airport. Look for the green highlighted to find the cheapest fares, which should be good for about 24 hours, according to Scott’s team.

Remember to read carefully the terms and conditions for the cheap fare, like checked bags, some airlines will charge extra for that. For the best deals stick to carry-on. Bikinis don’t take up that much room, right?