The Ituango plant became at risk on April 28 after an “unpredictable geological condition” that caused a massive landslide, covering up the waters below.

The rising level of the Cauca river, in the north-eastern province of Antoquia, has forced at least 600 people to leave their homes on Sunday, as the hydroelectric plant Ituango created a situation of emergency, reported Medellin’s Public Companies or EPM.

According to the latest reports, coming from the Unified Command Post in Hidroituango, 19 houses, 2 educational rooms and a health center have been totally destroyed and pedestrian bridges such as those in Puerto Valdivia were also destroyed by the current.

El Cañón del Río Cauca desde Pescadero: antes y después de un desastre político, económico, social y ambiental llamado @hidroituango cc @ISAZULETA @RiosVivosCol pic.twitter.com/UEGji7aaIC — ClaudiaJulietaDuque (@JulieDuque1) May 13, 2018

More health centers and several other bridges were also affected, while people living in Puerto Valdivia, Tarazá, Cáceres and Caucasia were preemptively evacuated on Saturday night, stated the government of Antoquia.

Con profunda desolación Comunidades afectadas por el crimen de #HidroItuango No nos quedan sino lágrimas y rabia Cansados de gritar que no le creíamos a #EPM así quedó su supuesto de “bajo control” que no nos pasaría nada, lo pedimos por escrito, pedimos un seguro Nadie respondió pic.twitter.com/6t3I1HKONm — Movimiento RíosVivos (@RiosVivosCol) May 13, 2018

More than a thousand people would have been evacuated according to the non-profit organization Rios Vivos.

