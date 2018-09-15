For the first time in the history of Costa Rica – 197 years – the carrying of the Torch of Independence overland was suspended.

The Torch, traditionally carried by students from Peñas Blancas (border with Nicaragua) to Cartago, was carried by air to Cartago, for the Independence Day ceremonies.

The decision to suspend the traditional overland was due to the demonstrations by protesters in the national strike.

On Thursday, the arrival of the Torch in Liberia was delayed for three hours, today blockades in Esparza, Puntarenas and other points, led the Ministerio de Educación Pública (MEP) to not place at risk the young students in charge of carrying the Torch.

“Due to the inconveniences that occurred during the night (Thursday) on the route of the Independence Torch, and in defense of the safety of the students and the support staff that accompanies them, it has been determined to stop the route by land in the area of Esparza, the transfer to Cartago will be by air,” said the MEP in a statement.



The Minister of Education, Edgar Mora, took to the task of personally ensuring the Torch reached Cartago Friday afternoon.