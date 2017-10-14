A risqué promotional video offers a drug-fuelled orgy offering unlimited sex with big-bottomed hookers in a “sex island experience” holiday in Colombia.

The raunchy clip by the Good Girls Co advertises the “sex island experience” which promises a “drug friendly” environment, “free booze” and “orgies with a gang of friendly prostitutes”.

But tourists heading to the resort face being deported and the organizers of the “obscene” event could be arrested after the promotional video appeared online.

The thought-provoking footage shows a young man cavorting on a luxury yacht with a bevy of ladies who he has paid to have sex with.

The tour operator promised three nights and four days of bliss from November 24 to 27, with two prostitutes for every man staying at the private island off the north coast of Colombia. The cost is US$5,000 dollars per person, airfare not included.

In the ad, the Good Girls Co promises: “We will have 60 hot women serving 30 clients; there will be two women for each of them (available) 24 hours a day.

An informative itinerary explains that the group of sex-hungry tourists can enjoy a bonding-orgy together on the first day. Once the ice has been broken, each romp-mad maniac will have the chance to enjoy the company of 16 women at once.

The third and fourth days feature parties on a luxury yacht for 100 people, complete with an open-minded disc jockey.

The Good Girls Co’s website promises clients will be able to “live life as you always imagined,” and describes the island as “a discreet and beautiful environment for men to fulfill their wildest fantasies.”

But stunned local mayor Sergio Londono said officials would not allow it to go ahead.

He said on Twitter: “Unacceptable that they want to sell us as a sexual destination. That is not the tourism we represent.”

Inaceptable que nos quieran vender como un destino sexual. Ese no es el turismo que representamos. #PorCartagena no lo permitiremos. — Sergio Londoño Zurek (@sergiolonzu) October 5, 2017

Sex tourists who head to Colombia for four-day drug-fuelled orgies with prostitutes face being thrown out of country in new crackdown

And the country’s interior secretary Fernando Niño said sex tourism would require official permission — which would not be granted.

He stated El Universal reports: “This does not respond to policies against sexual offenses, sexual abuse, pornography and for that reason we would not give it authorization.”

Colombia’s immigration service, Migración Colombia, indicated that intelligence work may determine that foreigners attending the event will not be allowed to enter the country, and those already in the city or country, would be deported.

“If we identify people and at the time of immigration processes, controls are generated and measures of inadmissibility are applied, which is a discretionary power of the immigration authority. If they are already in the country, they will undergo actions that go from the cancellation of the entry permit or measures of deportation or expulsion,” Niño said.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.