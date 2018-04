A forest fire continues to several hectares of Cerro Los Cuarteles in La Legua de Aserrí. According to surrounding neighbors, the fire is uncontrollable and destroying the mountain and several paddocks.

The flames can be seen from several points such as Frailes de Desamparados, Santa Cruz de León Cortés, San Antonio de Corralillo, Bustamante and San Cristóbal Sur.

As of late Monday night (11:10 p.m.) the fire had consumer more than 30 hectares.