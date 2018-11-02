Leaving a cell phone forgotten in the house where 900 kilos of cocaine were hidden and two witnesses sank the former goalie of the San Carlos Sports Association, Roman Arrieta, who will now be serving 7 years in prison.

Arrieta was arrested on April 12. An investigation determined a link to a man and a woman named Salazar Salas and Castro Morales, respectively, who had been apprehended a year ago as suspects in a drug trafficking ring.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público) also managed to collect testimonial evidence that confirmed the presence of Arrieta inside the house used to package the drugs on the day that the OIJ raided the place and arrested Salazar and Castro.

Related