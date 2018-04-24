Few men could resist the charms of the former Miss Karina Ramos, who visited Guatemala over the weekend and took the opportunity to play with a little monkey.

The Costa Rican model was Guatemalandia celebrating Earth Day in the company of Chispita.

“I always dreamed of having a little monkey up close! I loved seeing Chispita free and without fear of the people, playing among the trees of the reserve and coming down to greet the visitors,” wrote Karina on the social networks.

Chispita took the opportunity to stroke Karina’s hair and face, licking her. Chispita even sucked Karina’s arms, but, not even a bite of the banana that Karina had in her hands.

“There was no better way to celebrate Earth Day than to be near nature, creating more awareness of how much we have to take care of it,” she said.

The video has more than 90,000 views.

Source: Costa Rica Confidential