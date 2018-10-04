Two Romanian politicians with pending cases in their country were detained Wednesday by agents of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) working with the International Police (Interpol).

Detained was the Romanians former Minister of Tourism, Elena Udrea, and her friend, former prosecutor of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Corruption (Diicot), Alina Bica, who arrived in Costa Rica a few months ago leaving behind a wake of judicial problems and convictions in her native country.

The OIJ reported that, after investigations, surveillance and monitoring, both women were arrested on Wednesday, explaining that Udrea had a red notification in the Interpol database, for the crimes of bribery and abuse of power. She was arrested around 10 am in the area of Sabana Oeste. While Bica is wanted in her home country for bribery and corruption. She was arrested at about 2 pm in the area of Sabana Este.

The two had submitted applications for refuge in Costa Rica, processes that are pending resolution of the immigration, therefore, the women cannot be extradited immediately, but were brought before the Criminal Court of San José, which could issue a precautionary measure while the immigration authorities decide whether to grant or reject refugee status.

In June, Romanian authorities released an investigation into the movements of Udrea and Bica. The investigation revealed that friends and relatives of the two women, who face their own legal battles in their home country, had also arrived in Costa Rica.

In addition, in Costa Rica, Udrea and Bica had the help of a Romanian businessman named Radulescu (who was nationalized Costa Rican after marrying a young woman), and who also has a criminal record in his country of origin.