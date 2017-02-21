Quantcast

From Costa Rica to Mars: Sandra Cauffman’s NASA Journey

By Rico on 21 February 2017

Born to a poor family in Costa Rica, Sandra Cauffman nurtured her impossible dream of space travel and is now a NASA project manager

Q COSTA RICA – A great video first published on March 2015 and updated on September 2016, the Sandra Cauffman TEDx PuraVidaJoven talk she gave in 2014, in San Jose, Costa Rica, the city of her birth.

Her story is how a Costa Rican girl from a poor family nurtured an improbable dream about space travel, and despite the obstacles, realized that dream, to become a NASA project manager, working on the MAVEN mission to Mars and the Earth-observing GOES-R.

The video title is “Reach, Strive, Achieve: Sandra Cauffman’s TEDx Talk.”

Credits: NASA Goddard/Nasreen Alkhateeb; TEDx PuraVidaJoven

