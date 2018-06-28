A couple of months ago, Victoria Elizabeth Rovira Hernández (23 years old) made an application to the Civil Registry with the purpose of requesting a change of name, in accordance with the amendment approved by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in May.

After a long wait, he received the approval by email where the change of name becomes official, going from Josué to Victoria.

After learning of the news, Josué decided to publish on social the networks where he expressed his happiness at the decision, where he received comments in support.

Buenas tardes playos, tortis, travestis, bisetsuales, queers, heterxs y toda la diversidad completa, les quiero mostrar algo hermoso que acaba de suceder, hace menos de una hora ❤️😍

Es oficial güilas 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3WMrYkoq8K — Vicky La Travesti Rovira. (@lamatrona94) June 27, 2018

“Vicky”, a speaker and fighter of human rights, conducts talks around the country regarding communication and discrimination.

Yo me veo en el espejo y siento envidia de mi misma, es que no se puede ser tan guapa.

O sea ¿Cómo me van a decir que soy un hombre disfrazado? Ya quisieran algunos hombres verse así de bien 💅🏼. pic.twitter.com/MSWIX1luJG — Vicky La Travesti Rovira. (@lamatrona94) June 19, 2018



“I look in the mirror and I envy myself, that I cannot be more beautiful. I mean, how can they say to me I’m a man in disguise? Some men wish they could look this good.”

However, Victoria is not the first Costa Rican to obtain a change. As reported by the TSE at least 107 transsexuals obtained the name change and another some 190 applications have been received.