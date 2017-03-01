Funniest, Weirdest and Naughtiest Airport Codes Include Costa Rica’s NOB

Q TRAVEL – The funniest, weirdest and naughtiest airport codes in the world include Costa Rica’s Nosara airport, the NOB; a BUM, Butler airport in the U.S.; and OMG in Namibia.
Each airport around the world has to be abbreviated to three letters and some are, unintentionally hilarious, even rude.
Believe it or not, there are more than 10,000 airports across the world, all with their own official IATA code. Semback airport in Germany has the racy-sounding IATA code SEX.
Some other rude and funny airport codes around the world include:
- BOO – Bodo Airport, Bodo, Norway
- BRR – Barra Airport, Barra, Scotland
- CAT – Cascais Municipal Aerodrome, Cascais, Portugal
- COK – Cochin International Airport, Kochi, India
- DIE – Arrachart Airport, Antisiranana, Madagascar
- DIK – Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, Dickinson, U.S.
- DOG – Dongola Airport, Dongola, Sudan
- FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Fresno, U.S.
- FUK – Fukuoka Airport, Fukuoka, Japan
- FUN – Funafuti International Airport, Funafuti, Tuvalu
- KOK – Kokkola-Pietarsaari Airport, Kokkola/Jakobstad, Finland
- LOL – Derby Field, Lovelock, U.S.
- WOW – Willow Airport, Willow, U.S.