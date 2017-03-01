Funniest, Weirdest and Naughtiest Airport Codes Include Costa Rica’s NOB

Q TRAVEL – The funniest, weirdest and naughtiest airport codes in the world include Costa Rica’s Nosara airport, the NOB; a BUM, Butler airport in the U.S.; and OMG in Namibia.

Each airport around the world has to be abbreviated to three letters and some are, unintentionally hilarious, even rude.

Believe it or not, there are more than 10,000 airports across the world, all with their own official IATA code. Semback airport in Germany has the racy-sounding IATA code SEX

Some other rude and funny airport codes around the world include:

BOO – Bodo Airport, Bodo, Norway

BRR – Barra Airport, Barra, Scotland

CAT – Cascais Municipal Aerodrome, Cascais, Portugal

COK – Cochin International Airport, Kochi, India

DIE – Arrachart Airport, Antisiranana, Madagascar

DIK – Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, Dickinson, U.S.

DOG – Dongola Airport, Dongola, Sudan

FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Fresno, U.S.

FUK – Fukuoka Airport, Fukuoka, Japan

FUN – Funafuti International Airport, Funafuti, Tuvalu

KOK – Kokkola-Pietarsaari Airport, Kokkola/Jakobstad, Finland

LOL – Derby Field, Lovelock, U.S.

WOW – Willow Airport, Willow, U.S.

