A number of gasoline stations in the greater metropolitan area of San Jose (GM) have reported low fuel supply due to the blockades at RECOPE facilities.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gasoline stations in Moravia, Guadalupe, Escazú, Belén, and Santa Ana reported low supplies, waiting for their tankers to fill at Recope.

Another growing trend is that many people ask to fill the tank, instead of asking for a fixed amount, such as ¢5,000 or ¢10,000 colones.

The situation in the GAM is no way near what is happening Guanacaste, where gas stations with gas supply report long lines, many with no fuel to dispense.