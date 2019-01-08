Home Lighter Side Gasoline Stations Threaten No Cards, Cash Only! Lighter SideQToons Gasoline Stations Threaten No Cards, Cash Only! By QCR Staff - 8 January 2019 0 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print See report here. Related Stay up to date with the latest stories by signing up to our newsletter, or following us on Facebook. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lighter Side It’s Vacation Time! Lighter Side From Santa, Respect The Train! Lighter Side Cars and Buses In Competition With The Train TRENDING - 10 MOST POPULAR 10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?) 29 November 2015 Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral 18 August 2017 American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack 30 November 2017 Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica 26 June 2013 Crack Down On Prostitution In San Jose 27 January 2017 Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco 1 December 2017 14 in Costa Rican Have Changed Their Color Of Their Eyes 26 February 2016 Two tourists killed this weekend: in Tortuguero and Santa Teresa 6 August 2018 Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why 24 October 2017 10 Reasons Why Black Men Should Visit Costa Rica (List) 28 August 2017 LATEST Fiscalia Raids Movistar For Alleged Tax Fraud 8 January 2019 Gas Stations Back Off On Threat After Quick Action By Ministry of Finance 8 January 2019 Feeling Ignored For Being On Your Cell Phone? You Are Not Alone. 8 January 2019 Gasoline Stations Threaten No Cards, Cash Only! 8 January 2019 PXMOLINA: The Flutist of Central America… 8 January 2019 Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel To Attend Maduro Inauguration 8 January 2019 Costa Rica To Buy Trains From China 8 January 2019 Apple Vacations Offers Costa Rica Direct Flights From Chicago’s Rockford IL 8 January 2019 Bolivian music schools offers kids a way out 8 January 2019 Poás Volcano Eruption Monday (Video) 7 January 2019