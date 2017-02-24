GlaxoSmithKline Announces Relocation Of Costa Rica Manufacturing Plant

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q COSTA RICA – GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will be moving from Costa Rica its manufacturing plant and 150 jobs to other plants in Latin America, confirmed the company Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the multinational indicated the relocation of its Costa Rica operations will take place within three years, completed by the end of 2019.

According to the company, the decision was made after reviewing its global manufacturing network and identifying production capacity available at other plants in its Latin American network, without specifying which ones.

In the statement, the company clarified that its pharmaceutical and consumer division as well as the business services center, employing some 500 people, will continue in the country. The statement said the company expects at its service center “solid growth in the next months”.

GSK said the 150 employees will, during the transition, receive support from the company to facilitate their reintegration into the local labor market, including helping with placement with other companies in the country.

The company emphasized that the decision will not impact the supply of GSK products in Costa Rica in any way.

GlaxoSmithKline Costa Rica S.A. manufactures pharmaceutical products. Based in San Jose, GlaxoSmithKline Costa Rica S.A. operates as a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc headquartered in Brentford, London.

Source: Elfinancierocr.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter