After almost two decades later, the former local television personality, Glenda Peraza, is showing us how she overcame the many critics and humiliations she has suffered, which have served as a teaching in her life.
With more than 139,000 followers on Instagram, Peraza broke out the old photo album, comparing a photo from the 90s to today, to show the “two” Glendas, writing she has no regrets, although she never believed that she would get this far.
“I never thought that Glenda, who was far from her 30s, would become as strong as I am today, where she obviously had the beauty of age, but she was not even half the woman I am today. Thanks to God for every stage lived, for every obstacle overcome, for every humiliation or vanquished contempt, for every ill-intentioned betrayal or criticism. I have never regretted anything in life, precisely because of that, because every stage, experience and good or bad moments they are necessary to achieve dreams,” she wrote.
The former television presenter and former Dancing With the Stars dancer said that almost two decades after that phone, she feels more secure, without fear and even more beautiful.
“I prefer that disheveled Glenda, without makeup, with a few extra chanchitos (pounds)and that smile on my real face. The funny thing is that without the Glenda of the 90s I would never be who I am today,” she said.
Last year, the 43-year-old Peraza underwent a breast reduction surgery – mastopexy. On the social networks she told the story of how her natural breasts caused a lot of discomfort and physical pain, because her back is very small and could not bear the weight of her big breasts.
It was also the same social networks that got Peraza fired from her job at Repretel, Channel 6, in May 2016, Peraza did a live broadcast on Facebook in a pre-party prior to the Alejandro Sanz concert, when she and her husband, Byron Garita, visited the home of model and television personality, Nancy Dobles, in La Sabana.
Peraza, joking around said live “If they (Repretel) fire me, I am gone” while partying in the apartment with the folks at rival Teletica, Channel 7.