Google announced the availability in Costa Rica of its ‘Mi Negocio‘ (My Business) application, a tool for small and medium enterprises to keep their information updated.

People use digital tools to navigate the world. Within the shopping experience, we know that consumers use the Internet to consult the commercial establishments that are of interest to them.

According to a study conducted by Google, 8 out of 10 consumers do this. 65% of consumers go to Google to look for alternatives.

For small and medium enterprises, this represents the opportunity to interact with their audiences through the search engine.

The ‘Mi Negocio’ mobile application integrates functionalities to help companies connect with their customers from their mobile phones.

For example, it will allow businesses to have their company followed in real time, to know the total number of views, searches and actions generated.

It will also allow you to interact with customers. The merchants will be able to build and monitor their audience, giving them the possibility to dialogue, within the same application, with them.

My Business makes it easy to keep your business profile fresh with new posts and photos, bringing in customers by sharing helpful information, give people an incentive to drop by—share your latest news, specials, or offers so they know what’s happening and when.

Google says that businesses that use My Business to stand out on the Internet can stand out to consumers. The first step is that the content is useful to drive sales.

Google also states that the new application collects the best that exists in business tools to integrate it with new practical and simple functions that contribute to the growth of companies.

In Central America, 95% of smartphone users always or almost always search the Internet when they want to know about a topic.

For this reason, SMEs (small and mediium enterprises) – Pymes (Pequeña y mediana empresas in Spanish) – must keep their information updated to attract more and more consumers.

