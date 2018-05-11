As part of the strategy to decarbonize the Costa Rica economy, in one of the first acts as President on Tuesday, Carlos Alvarado, and Environment and Energy Minister Carlos Manuel Rodríguez issued a directive to promote the use of hydrogen as fuel.

“The institutions that comprise the environment and energy sector are instructed so that, within the framework of their competences, they develop an action plan to promote research, production and commercialization of hydrogen as a fuel”, says the guideline.

He adds that the action plan must be presented within the next 6 months.

In his inauguration speech on Tuesday, President Alvarado commented that “decarbonization is the great task of our generation.”

“We must promote decisive and coordinated action by all sectors of society to initiate and accelerate this process irreversibly, not only by promoting transport and electricity production, hydrogen and other technologies, but modernizing our institutions,” he said.

As a demonstration of a clear political will to insert itself in the global trend of decarbonizing economies to ensure truly sustainable development, the incoming president and his ministers arrived on the hydrogen-powered bus, developed in Costa Rica by the scientist and former astronaut of the NASA, Franklin Chang Díaz.