In the caricature by Crhoy.com we see Costa Rica’s new president Carlos Alvarado (left) and his chief-of-staff (ministro de la presidencia) Rodolfo Piza, busy assembling a dialogue table.
Home Lighter Side Government Would Form A Dialogue Table To Discuss Public Employment
Government Would Form A Dialogue Table To Discuss Public Employment
ByRico
-
0
LATEST
Government Would Form A Dialogue Table To Discuss Public Employment
In the caricature by Crhoy.com we see Costa Rica's new president Carlos Alvarado (left) and his chief-of-staff (ministro de la presidencia) Rodolfo Piza, busy...
Heavy Rains and Flash Flooding Sunday Afternoon Hit The Greater San Jose Area
Did it rain or what? The Sunday afternoon torrential storm surprised many, despite the alert for the arrival of the rainy season. Heavy rains...
Car Loses Control, Slams Into House, Driver and Passenger Get Into Scuffle, Shots Fired (Video)
Just like the movies, a crash, fight, and gunfire. But this was not on a film set, rather in the streets of Santo Domingo...
5-year-old Boy Dies in Alajuela After Mistakenly Ingesting A Herbicide
A 5-year-old boy died Sunday night at the San Rafael hospital in Alajuela, after apparently ingestin an agricultural pesticide. The boy, from the Poasito...
Pakistani Hackers In Massive Attack On Costa Rica Government Websites
A group of Pakistani hackers managed to circumvent security and hacked several Costa Rican government websites this Sunday and still on Monday morning. The group...
Claro and Cable Vision join Costa Rica’s ‘Connected Homes’ project
Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator Sutel announced that Claro (America Movil) and Cable Vision (ICE Group) have joined the "Hogares Connectados" (Connected Homes) program of...
Latin American elections mean volatility for emerging markets investors
Latin America has election fever. El Salvador held parliamentary and mayoral votes in March, Costa Rica elected a new president in April and Paraguay...
TRENDING / POPULAR
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco
The survivor of the shark attack in the Isla del Coco on Thursday, the 26-year-old diving guide identified by his last name Jimenez, said...
How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica?
As Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and Floridians ready for Irma's potential landfall, how will it affect Costa Rica? Although Hurricane Irma...
RANDOM
Rousseff Takes 15 of 26 States in Winning Brazil Election
LATIN AMERICA NEWS (Today Brazil) -- Incumbent Dilma Rousseff, the winner of Brazil’s presidential election, took 15 of 26 states. Rousseff won in Rio de...
Traffic Lights In Costa Rica Explained
From at #trendeiditoas Facebook we get the traffic light system in Costa Rica explained. On the left is what drivers in other countries (other than...
Costa Rica Still Attracting Service Centres
QCOSTARICA - There has been an increase and there are now 122 international companies which have invested in the operation of 140 call centres...
More Than 60 Commercial Centres In 4km Of Escazú
Not a good area to build a house, but great for a condo or a commerce according to municipal officials Escazú is known for hoarding...
Costa Rica Qualifies For Women’s World Cup
CCOSTA RICA SPORTS NEWS -- Costa Rica qualified for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada after advancing to the CONCACAF Women's final...