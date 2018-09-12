The “gran marcha” is on. Labor unions estimate that some 160,000 people will take part in the manifestations in San Jose today (Wednesday), demanding the Government withdraw the Bill for the Strengthening of Public Finances – the Combo Fiscal as it has come to be known – before the Legislative Assembly.

The big march is scheduled to leave the Leon Cortes statue on the east face of the Sabana park at 10:00 am and move east on Paseo Colon and Avenida Segunda, towards the Legislative Assembly in Cuesta de Moras.

The march is expected to greatly affect downtown San Jose traffic.

Taxi drivers will also be joining today’s manifestations, theirs, however, also add the Government’s (in)action with respect to getting rid of Uber in the country.

Different cooperatives in the country will send their members to the metropolitan area, to join independent taxi drivers in support of the trade unionists.

The taxi drivers and other protesters are expected to interrupt traffic on the Autopista General Cañas, the Rutas 27 and 32 and the Costanera, among others.

In the medical centers, other than ‘essential services’, the unions say all other services will be affected. The same is expected with other state institutions like ICE, RECOPE, AyA and Government offices like the courts, for example.

The Government reiterated it will not permit blockades. But if anything like the last couple of days, they are powerless to take action.