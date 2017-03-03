Grecia is Rising to End Violence against Women

Q COSTA RICA, Grecia, Alajuela – The United Nations has declared Wednesday, March 8, 2017, International Women’s Day. This is a day to reflect on progress made, call for change and end all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls around the world.

A 2016 report, released by Costa Rica’s Social Security System (Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social – CCSS), stated there has been an increase by one-third in the number of domestic violence victims treated at public hospitals over the previous three years.

Women and men are invited to join our dance in Grecia’s Central Park in front of the Mercedes Cathedral on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 am.

UN statistics say that one billion women and girls on this planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime.

We will rise and dance in solidarity with One Billion Rising, a global movement founded in 2012 by playwright Eve Ensler of The Vagina Monologues fame. Through the collective efforts of activists in 200 countries, One Billion Rising has mobilized, engaged, awakened and joined people worldwide to end violence against women.

This is only one of many activities planned for the week by the Municipality of Grecia.

For more information go to www.onebillionrising.org or our Facebook page “One Billion Rising/Un Billón de Pie Grecia Costa Rica”.

This is a public service community post. For more information on the above contact Joan Ritchie Dewar, 2444-8796 or dewar@casadewar.com

If you or your community has an event and want to share it here, please send an email to editor@qcostarica.com

