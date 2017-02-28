Guardian’s Travel Photo Competition: March – Win A Trip to Costa Rica!

Q COSTA RICA – Have camera, will travel? Theguardian.com is offering a chance to win a 16-night wildlife holiday for two to Costa Rica with Exodus Travels in their travel photography competition. There is no theme – just send them your best shot.

Whether it’s a stunning landscape, an atmospheric shot of a street market, wildlife or an original take on a well known destination – the Guardian says they’ll love to see your best travel shot.

The Guardian willchoose and publish a selection of their favourites, and the winningimage will receive a £200 (US$250) voucher which can be used against an Exodus Travels holiday. The winner will be entered for the overall annual prize, a fantastic 16-night holiday for two to Costa Rica with Exodus Travels.

Please read this before you post your image:

• You must be a UK resident to enter

• You must upload the highest possible resolution of your shot via GuardianWitness.

• We’ll only consider one photograph from each person, so don’t submit more than one.

• We can’t consider photos that have been published elsewhere.

• You’ll also need to provide a caption of up to 50 words on where it was taken, what’s happening in the shot, what inspired you to take it, etc. You must also supply your full name with the caption.

The closing date for entries is 23:00 (11pm) on 25 March 2017.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related