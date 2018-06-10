The death toll from last week’s devastating volcanic explosion in Guatemala has risen to 109, the National Forensic Sciences Institute (INACIF) said. Almost 200 people reported missing.

It updated on Thursday the previous day’s count of 99 victims after ten more bodies were delivered to local morgues, according to a statement on Twitter.

Guatemalan authorities on Thursday requested international assistance in dealing with aftermath of last week’s violent volcanic eruption.

Imagen que muestra a un hombre salvando a su perrito, tras la desgracia en Guatemala por el volcán de fuego. pic.twitter.com/EtIgdUu5Ok — Paisajes Geograficos (@PaisajesGeo) June 7, 2018

Now this request goes to the international community to allow assistance to Guatemala,” the nation’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. State prosecutors are investigating lack of emergency response that caused loss of life. The disaster is considered to be Guatemala’s most violent volcanic eruption in over a century.

Meanwhile, the United States is sending emergency aid and other resources in order to assist the victims of a volcano eruption in Guatemala, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

“At the request of the Government of Guatemala, we are sending emergency aid, including financial resources to help meet food, water, and sanitation needs for the affected population,” the release said. “The United States is also sending aircraft to assist in transporting burn victims of this terrible event for treatment in Florida.”

Guatemala emergency services temporarily suspended rescue efforts in the Fuego volcano disaster zone because of heavy rains and dangerous volcanic materials. The death toll is 100, say police. pic.twitter.com/0cSL0LFNOF — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 7, 2018

The White House added it will coordinate with the Guatemalan government and send additional aid if needed.

Moreover, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday it was sending health workers and medical units to Guatemala to assist in relief efforts following a violent volcanic explosion.

Mexico’s foreign, health and interior ministries will dispatch by the end of the day “a team of medical experts who will help with medical examinations of affected Guatemalans… and, if necessary, bring them to Mexico for treatment,” the statement read.

Before and after satellite images show the extent of the destruction wrought by Guatemala’s Volcán de Fuego.

The village of San Miguel Los Lotes was almost completely buried. At least 200 still missing.

Pic via @AP https://t.co/sKEBwXhPOz pic.twitter.com/0BpSRx6NzE — Martin Hodgson (@MartinxHodgson) June 7, 2018