Guatemalans took to the streets Friday to protest president Jimmy Morales’ announcement that the government would not renew the work visas of the members of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), just days after Congress announced they would move forward with a corruption investigation against him.
ByQ24N
