Three men traveling on two motorcycles down a gravel road were shot dead with an AK-47 assault rifle, this Sunday at dawn, near a banana plantation in San Carlos de Pacuarito de Siquirres, Limón.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) said it was investigating it as a settling of accounts.

“The neighbors hear a shootout at about 2:30 a.m. and alert the authorities when the officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) Force arrive at the site locate the bodies 200 meters from each other,” said the OIJ.

The victims were identified as Jeison Humberto Omier Collins, 27; Anthony Alexánder Aburto Fernández, 21, and Greivin José Rodríguez Potoy, 31.

Near one of the bodies, investigators found a 38-caliber revolver near Omier, as well as a mariconera (small bag) with cocaine, crack and ¢234,000 colones in cash.

Source (in Spanish): La Nacion

