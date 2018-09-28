The answer to perhaps the most important question of all: “Are you happy?” Is a blunt “yes”, according to the latest CID-Gallup survey.

However, there is widespread concern about the performance of the public sector, at a time when thousands of public sector workers are in the midst of the longest strike in the country’s modern history.

A large majority of Costa Ricans responded negatively to the question: “When public employees are on strike, should they receive their salary for the time they do not fulfill their obligations?”. 63% said no (they should not get paid), while 31% responded in the affirmative.

Regarding the performance of the new administration, Carlos Alvarado has the worst perception among the presidents of the last 40 years. 40% of the respondents gave Alvarado “very bad/somewhat bad” and 24% “very good/somewhat good”.

Historically negative perception

The respondents to the survey evaluated the work of the presidents of the last 40 years as follows:

Carlos Alvarado 2018 (the first four months): -16%

Luis Guillermo Solís 2014 -2018: 25%

Laura Chinchilla 2010 – 2014: 35%

Oscar Arias 2006 – 2010: 38%

Abel Pacheco 2002 – 2006: 38%

Miguel Anger Rodríguez 1998 – 2002: 15%

Jose Maria Figueres Olsen 1994 – 1998: 12%

Rafel Angel Calderón 1990 – 1994: -2%

Oscar Arias 1986 – 1990: 48%

Luis Alberto Monge 1982 – 1986: 24%

Rodrigo Carazo 1978 – 1982: 6%

Political Parties

The political parties are living a time of distrust, since the answer of half of the respondents to the question: “What is your favorite party?”, Is “None”.

None 50%

Liberación Nacional (PLN) 19%

Acción Ciudadana (PAC) 15%

Restauración Nacional (PRN) 7%

Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) 6%

Frente Amplio (FA) 2%

Wrong direction

Questioned on the direction of the country, a large majority of the people – 78% felt the country is going in the wrong direction, in contrast to only 14% who feel it is going well.

Personal happiness

On the note of personal happiness, of those surveyed, 65% said they were very happy, 23% somewhat happy, 7% little happy, and 3% not happy.

The survey was held between September 3 to 13 among 1,214 adults countrywide.

Source (in Spanish): La Republica