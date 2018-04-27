(RHC) – Havana City historian Eusebio Leal, in Costa Rica on Thursday was presented with that nation’s Juan Mora Fernández Order in its Grand Cross Silver Plate degree.

Dr. Leal’s agenda in Costa Rica included a tour of the San Jose central market and visit to the National Theater, considered the capital’s finest historic building and recently included among Costa Rica’s 14 national symbols. The Havana City historian will delivered a master lecture at the Buenaventura Corrales School auditorium.

The Morista Academy of Costa Rica will also be awarding Eusebio Leal with its Order of Merit, and the San José municipality will be declaring him Distinguished Visitor of the Costa Rican capital.