The head of the legislative caucus of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), Carlos Ricardo Benavides, accusation against former president Oscar Arias “is a serious complaint that should be treated with the same seriousness in the courts of justice.”

Benavides made his statement in the legislature after a doctor and activist, daughter of a former PLN legislator, filed a complaint against the former president and Noble Laureate with the Fiscalía Adjunta de Género del Ministerio Público.

Benavides was emphatic in that legislators must be very respectful of the judicial process that would take place.

“Legislators and me, in particular, must be extremely respectful of the judicial process,” he said.

Related