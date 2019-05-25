A low pressure system and the rainy season are the cause of climatic conditions that may see downpours, mainly in the Central Valley, Caribbean, Guanacaste and Northern Zone today, Saturday.

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), says that as much as 50 to 60 millimeters or rain – double or triple the normal – will be dumped on us.

The concern is possible landslides and floods in high-risk communities.

According to the IMN from this Saturday until Jun 1 we can expect rains at any time of the day, although the greatest intensity will be during the afternoons.

